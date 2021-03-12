All12 Courtside: Kansas out of Big 12 Championships, in COVID-19 protocol

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MARCH 11: Marcus Garrett #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks shoots a free throw during the quarterfinal game of the Big 12 basketball tournament against the Oklahoma Sooners at the T-Mobile Center on March 11, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jayhawks run in the Big 12 Championships ended Friday morning. After beating Oklahoma Thursday evening to advance to the semi-finals, KU announced it was withdrawing from the Championship because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The University said a player tested positive Friday morning for COVID-19, or a variant.

“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can’t continue to compete for the Big 12 championship,” head coach Bill Self said. “While we have been fortunate to avoid this throughout the season, there are daily risks with this virus that everybody participating is trying to avoid. We have followed the daily testing and additional protocols that have been setup for us, unfortunately we caught a bad break at the wrong time. I look forward to preparing my team in probably a unique way for next week’s NCAA Tournament.”

Kansas said it will stay in Kansas City in preparation for the NCAA Tournament following the health and safety protocols set by Kansas Team Health. The team will continue to be tested daily as required by the NCAA.

The Jayhawks expected to take on Texas Friday night. As a result of the uncontested outcome, Texas advances to the Big 12 Championship game Saturday at 5 p.m. CT. The Longhorns will play the winner of Friday’s Baylor vs. Oklahoma State game.

In the regular season, Baylor won both of the head-to-head matchups against Oklahoma State. The teams last went at it on March 4, when the Bears shot 50.8 percent from the field and went 9 for 22 from 3-point territory on their way to an 81-70 victory.

Baylor’s Jared Butler has averaged 17.2 points, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals while Davion Mitchell has put up 14.2 points, 5.5 assists and two steals. For the Cowboys, Cade Cunningham has averaged 17.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while Kalib Boone has put up 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Tip for Friday night’s game between the Bears and the Cowboys takes place at 5:30 p.m. CT.