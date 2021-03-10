Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament tips Wednesday at T-Mobile Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament is stacked.

Seven out of the conference’s 10 teams are ranked in the AP’s Top 25 Poll. Those seven teams are also projected to make the NCAA Tournament.

For Kansas State, TCU and Iowa State, winning the Big 12 Tournament is the only way they’ll go dancing.

No. 9 seed K-State faces no. 8 seed TCU in the first matchup of the night Wednesday. The Wildcats aren’t having the best year on the hardwood.

They’re 8-19 and 4-14 in conference. But they have won three of their last five games.

Defense has been key, as K-State’s held four of those opponents to under 60 points. Winner will face top-seeded Baylor in the next round.

In the second game of the night, 7th seeded Oklahoma plays 10th seed Iowa State.

The Sooners are the heavy favorite in this one. Four players are averaging double digit points. AS for the Cyclones, their leading scorer, Rasir Bolton is still questionable after having missed ISU’s last two games with an ankle injury.

Winner of the Oklahoma/Iowa St. game will play Kansas on Thursday.

K-State/TCU tips at 5:30 p.m. and Oklahoma/Iowa St. will get going at 8:30 p.m.