INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — All Elite Wrestling, or AEW, has been in operation for three years.

The multi-million dollar wrestling organization led by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan and his son Tony has two television shows (AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage) and two YouTube exclusive shows (AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation).

The promotion has been to the Kansas City area several times since its inception and enjoys the KC crowd.

“Oh man, it’s always a wild crowd when we go there. Most definitely looking forward to the energy Kansas City Always brings. From me specifically, you can bet you’re going to see some mayhem,” wrestler Wardlow said.

“[You’re going to see] some carnage, you’re going to see some bodies getting thrown around. You’re going to see some people get hurt. Overall the show, AEW is the best form of live entertainment there is in the world. It is every form of entertainment rolled into one,” Wardlow said.

“You get a light show, you get a concert, you get drama, you get comedy, you get action. It’s really just a live comic book movie right in front of your eyes. Acrobatics and athleticism like you’ve never seen.”

AEW will be at Cable Dahmer Arena on Wednesday, June 8. Doors open at 5 p.m. with showtime beginning at 6.

Tickets can be purchased here.