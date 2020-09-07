All the preseason work is done and the Chiefs are ready to run it back, again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “We look forward to the challenge of facing the Houston Texans.”

A common phrase from Head Coach Andy Reid, but in a season of uncertainty and changes unlike anything we have ever seen, we are fortunate to have a game week here in Kansas City. Even if there is so many questions as to how it all plays out in front of a limited crowd Thursday night

As there is with every first game there is some unknown, I think they will probably tell you the same thing,” Reid said.

“You don’t know what to expect all the way and you have to expect the unexpected, that’s what we’re going to try to do.” Patrick Mahomes said.

“I’m just excited to get into Arrowhead and play in front of somebody, man. It’s been a little quiet during practices.” Travis Kelce said.

And with over 15 newcomers, and rookies like RB1 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, how will they perform under the lights?

“We’re going to see how he reacts in being in the big moment, early, but he’s been there before playing in a national championship, that’ll get you ready for just about anything.” Kelce said.

Here is what you can expect, a match-up of two of the best quarterbacks in the league, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson both ushering in a new era of top quarterback match-up.

“We’re blessed right now to have a transition of these young quarterbacks coming in and they’re fun to watch, so I think it’s great for the game,” Reid said.

“I think you saw that with the last year and the year before that, you see Deshaun and the Texans are a great football team,” Mahomes said. “They have a lot of great talent around him and he makes a lot of big plays in big games. So, I think I said something to him last year at the end of the game, that we’re going to have these battles for a long time.”

And with the challenge of Houston, all the COVID testing, and everything put in place to make it happen — now officially time to run it back.

“Game week now everybody’s ready to go, you can feel the intensity, you can feel the mentality, everybody’s at the point now we’re just ready to play football again. We had that great year last year, but that’s last year,” Mahomes said.

“We’re just going to have to keep our composure and just play for each other and do our thing and I’m pretty sure you’ll see the Kansas City Chiefs of last year.” Kelce added.

As for talks of a potential demonstration Patrick Mahomes says they will do something in unison, something together and use their platform on national TV to raise awareness of social injustice and police brutality across the nation.