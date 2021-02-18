All12 Courtside: Postponed games could make end of Big 12 season interesting

Baylor had another tough week, but it doesn’t have anything to do with the competition on the hardwood. The Bears were forced to postpone more games because of both the Big 12’s COVID-19 protocol and the winter storm that swept across BIG 12 country.

Baylor wasn’t the only university forced to make schedule changes because of the wintery weather and power problems.

Tuesday’s TCU game at Texas Tech was postponed. Texas didn’t travel to Oklahoma on Wednesday, and Thursday’s game between Texas and Iowa State was also postponed.

It’s not known yet if the Big 12 will be able to reschedule all of the conference games it needs to before the end of the season.

Baylor remains undefeated, but has postponed eight conference games. That means the Bears have played the fewest conference games of any Big 12 teams.

There are questions as to how that could impact a conference championship. But, the Big 12 apparently already thought of that.

According to the conference rule book, the Big 12 will take steps to create an adjusted winning percentage, The team with the highest adjusted winning percentage will be declared conference champion.

That could end up making it an interesting end to the Big 12 season for Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia.