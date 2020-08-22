Allgaier holds off Cindric to win Xfinity race at Dover

Justin Allgaier (7) stands by his car during a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Jason Minto)

DOVER, Del. — Justin Allgaier held of a streaking Austin Cindric to win his first Xfinity Series race of the season Saturday at Dover International Speedway.

Cindric had been the driver to beat. He came into Dover with a staggering five wins in the last six races. Allgaier won a combined eight races from 2017-2019 but had gone 20 races since his last victory.

Allgaier’s win earned him a spot in the Xfinity Series playoffs.

Cindric was second for his seventh straight second place finish.

Ross Chastain finished third, Noah Gragson fourth, and Harrison Burton rounded out the top five.

The Xfinity Series will be back on the track at Dover in less than 24 hours for the second part of its doubleheader at 2 p.m. on Sunday.