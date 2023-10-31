**Related Video Above: Travis Kelce throws wild first pitch before Guards’ opener

OHIO (WJW) — Cleveland Heights’ own Travis Kelce is working to cash in on his time in the spotlight. The Kansas City tight end has filed trademark requests in Ohio, according to United States Patent and Trademark Office records obtained by People.

So what are the phrases and names Kelce is looking to trademark? Behold:

Travis Kelce – his name

Flight 87 – a reference to his football jersey number

Alright Nah – his signature catchphrase

KillaTrav – his Instagram handle

Kelce’s Krunch – his upcoming cereal

Along with the request, Kelce explained what sort of merchandise he planned for the phrases. Turns out, according to People, he wants to sell things like T-shirts, bobbleheads, socks, hoodies, jerseys and, yes, cereal.



Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were recently rumored to be dating — but if indeed they are, Kelce’s brother claims to know nothing much about it. (Getty Images/ AP Photo)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, speaks with his mother, Donna Kelce, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The 33-year-old has been under intense media scrutiny recently due to his relationship with one of the most famous women on the planet: Taylor Swift. His NFL jersey has seen a meteoric rise in sales since Swift was first seen cheering him on at a Chiefs game.

Kelce has also branched out into the refrigerated entrees market, now selling barbeque meals at Walmart under the brand “Travis Kelce’s Kitchen.”

The two-time Super Bowl winner’s brother Jason recently was the subject of the documentary “Kelce” and his parents have garnered national attention over the years for having two high-achieving sons in the NFL.