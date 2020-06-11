Andy Reid is focused on listening to the younger generation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During one of the most intense, emotional and passionate press conferences of 2020, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made it clear how he feels about Black Lives Matter Movement and the recent protests in Kansas City.

“We’re sitting here with this push on Black Lives Matter — and absolutely they matter, man. I think it’s a beautiful thing,” Reid said on Wednesday.

“I’m in complete support with them. I believe in communication. I believe in what my parents taught me. In times like this, you have large ears. You sit and you listen, and you learn, and you become better.”

On June 4, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyran Mathieu, along with several other black NFL stars, took part in a video directed to NFL leadership with a list of statements they wanted to hear from the league, including a condemnation of racism and systemic oppression of black people and for the league to admit that they were wrong to discouraging their players from protesting.

The video received largely positive feedback from the public. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell responded to that video with one of his own saying the statements as the players requested.

Reid said he was proud of his players for getting involved and was excited to see that both players were emerging as leaders in the fight against injustice.

“I love it man. I see it every day. That’s why I get so fired up,” Reid exclaimed with a smile on his face.

“Its been that way since I’ve been a coach. I’ve been coaching for a couple of generations now and that’s why I get fired up,” he said.

“I listen to what Patrick (Mahomes) says, I listen to Eric Bieniemy, I listen to Mike Kafka. I listen. How important is that? It’s a beautiful deal. Dig in and try it.”

The excitement Reid has shown for the movement is in stark contrast to his usual even-keeled demeanor when talking to the media.

It seemed like the 62-year-old couldn’t help but grin when talking about young people pushing for change.

“I’m so happy. I’m so fired up about our younger generation man,” Reid said. “They are taking it and attacking this thing the right way. These kids know how great this country is and all they want to do is make it better. I think that’s a beautiful thing.”

Some NFL players have said they would kneel during the national anthem in the upcoming season, and some people speculate that Mathieu and Mahomes will be among them.

Reid made it clear that he isn’t hung up on whether or not some of his players are going to kneel this upcoming season. He wants to stay focused on what matters.

“This isn’t about kneeling, it’s about progress, man,” Reid explained. “We all get hung up on this other deal and that’s not what this is about.”

“People judge on what they see on the outside instead of getting in and enjoying what’s inside. Let’s get away from judging. We’re talking about racial issues here. Let’s get in and let’s see what’s inside people and when you do, you’re going to see beauty, man.”

Growing up in Los Angeles in the 60’s and 70’s, Reid said being around diverse cultures and religions in sports gave him an appreciation for people. It also made him sensitive to some of the struggles people of other cultures go through.

“I saw (racial injustice) as a young person, and it’s going on today. Technology has (exposed) it here so we can all see it, and you better believe it, man. It’s real, and it needs to end.”

Reid wholeheartedly believes the only way for racial injustice to end is through people listening to each other and acting against the problem.

He’s excited to join in on what the movement is accomplishing and he encourages his players and people alike to have open minds.

“Let’s jump in man, let’s jump in full-fledged. Let’s learn, let’s listen and let’s make this place greater than it already is right now.”