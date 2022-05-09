KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Chiefs finishing up their last day of rookie minicamp, Andy Reid shared his thoughts on Tyrann Mathieu for the first time since the former Kansas City safety signed with the New Orleans Saints.

“Love the kid,” Coach Reid said as he expressed his adoration for Tyrann Mathieu.

“He’s great, somebody else will have to step in that and pick their game up, we were lucky to have him here where guys could see how he rolls and how he leads.”

Reid was happy Mathieu’s next stop in his NFL career is where he grew up.

“I’m happy he has the chance to go back home and play with the Saints. They got a good football player and a great person.”

Mathieu not only left his mark on the field as a Super Bowl champion, but also off of it with significant contributions to the Kansas City community, establishing the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation for financially disadvantaged youth through encouragement, opportunities and resources to achieve their dreams throughout Kansas City and New Orleans.

Mathieu also won the 2021 NFL Charity Challenge.

“I know he’ll be missed in the community with the things he did there. Other guys have got to pick that up and go, sure loved having him here, great kid,” Reid said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.