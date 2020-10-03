Another oddity in 2020, Kyle Busch is winless this season and may be on the outside looking in on the playoffs

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Well there was a Busch in victory lane last week in Las Vegas, but it was not Kyle Busch. In fact, Kyle Busch has been to victory lane so far this season, and Talladega may not be the cure for what ails Busch.

In his career at Talladega he has only one win, six top five’s, eight top ten’s and a driver rating of 73.0, in 30 starts. So, it is safe to say this is not one of his better tracks, but he is a fierce competitor and can win at any track, at any time and he will be all in this weekend.

“For us and where we’re at, we don’t have anything to lose,” Busch said. “We have to go race. We can’t just sit there and ride and protect a cushion like we have been able to do in the past. We’re going to be on the outside looking in, so we have to go for broke and do all we can to get those stage wins and points and try to get a race win to automatically punch our ticket to the next round.”

Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon find themselves in similar positions this weekend and time is running out for these teams to advance in the playoffs this season. It is actually pretty simple for Busch and these other three drivers, win and you advance to the next round.