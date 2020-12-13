Another win in Miami and another Western Division championship for the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Winning the AFC West has become common place for the Chiefs, unfortunately for the Chiefs, to get to they needed a win at Hard Rock Stadium, a place where they just like slow starts.

“We just clinched the AFC West, so it seems like every time we leave the stadium, we have a hat or something we’ve accomplished,” Patrick Mahomes said. “But the hate part of it, seems like I have half my interceptions at this stadium.”

Two of the first three drives ended in Mahomes interceptions, at that point Eric Bieniemy called the team over, and they were good to go.

“When you saw him gather everybody together, everything was kind of self-inflicted and we just have to go out there and be ourselves,” Travis Kelce said. “Can’t do too much and we ‘ve got a lot of guys that can make every play on the field. Coach Bieniemy does a really good job of reeling us all in and keeping our composure.”

“Well it’s a tribute to his greatness, so he works through it,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “I don’t want it to affect him, I want him to keep firing, so just learn from it and let’s go.”

Sure enough, down 10, in Hard Rock Stadium. There was plenty of time to come back. The first possession after going down 10-0, a touchdown to Tyreek Hill. Then after Tyrann Mathieu got an interception of his own, Mahomes looked for who else but Travis Kelce and they had the lead going into halftime.

“You get angry, you don’t want to turn the ball over and put your defense in that situation. At the same time, I have the ultimate confidence in the guys around me that’ll we’ll keep battling and find ways to win football games,” Mahomes said. “I feel like this team plays better when their backs are up against the wall and that’s a good thing to have about a football team.”

In the 2nd half, halfway through the 3rd quarter, an offensive touchdown, a special team’s touchdown, and a defensive safety and it was 30-10 Chiefs. They had to hang on at the end.

“Anytime we have the opportunity to, you know, kind of close the coffin on teams, we’ve got to do that,” Mathieu said.

But when the opportunity came time to close it out, Mahomes to Hill on 4th down all but settled the outcome.

“We were going for it the whole time,” Reid said.

So just like February, another celebration for Chiefs in Miami, this one not as important, but something to not take for granted.

“Andy and his staff have done a great job, really like the guys mentality, their resilience, their ability to win close games,” Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt said. “Obviously, there’s a lot still in front of us, but today was a big step.”

“They don’t give those away, they give the hats away, but they don’t give these championships away, so I’m proud of the guys for that,” Reid said.

“Those don’t come easy, you have to battle every single offseason, you have to battle every training camp, during the season you go through adversity,” Mahomes said. “So, you have to really appreciate winning the AFC West.”

“Wow, such a great standing, not every team can say that they’ve done that consistently,” Mathieu said. “So, hats off to the Hunt family, Andy Reid, Brett Veach all those people that play critical roles.”