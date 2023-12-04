PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. wanted to set the record straight — yes, a vehicle struck him as he walked near his home and the driver fled. Yes, he suffered a traumatic injury and no — he doesn’t care for anyone who questioned his account of what happened on that Philadelphia street last month.

“This was and is a very traumatic situation for me and my family,” Oubre told reporters Monday at the 76ers’ complex in New Jersey. “So, I just wish that my life wasn’t like ‘The Truman Show’ where everybody kind of watched it and have their own opinion about my life.”

Oubre was off to a strong start in his first season with the 76ers (16.3 points in eight games) when he said he was struck by a vehicle while walking near his home in Philadelphia’s Center City on Nov. 11. The 27-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition and was released a few hours later with a broken rib and injuries to his hip and right leg, police said at the time, adding that an investigation was ongoing.

The car, described as silver in color, fled, Oubre told authorities.

Philadelphia police said about two weeks later they had yet to find video evidence of a hit-and-run.

“This is very hard for us to have to deal with and for me to miss being on the court which keeps me sane, and a lot of people were very inconsiderate and insensitive to try to worry about video cameras,” Oubre said while declining to get into specifics. “So yeah, I mean, I’m just really blessed that it wasn’t worse than what it is and I’m able to come back to work and smile and walk and talk and breathe. So yeah, that’s just what I have to say about the conspiracy theorists.

“I love them, too. I sit there on my downtime and look at them, but not with my life. This (expletive) serious.”

Oubre is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday at Washington.

“I’ve spoken to the police about this situation and they have an ongoing investigation,” Oubre said. “I’ve spoken to who I need to speak to about it and people with the way that it is, and I won’t be speaking on any details about that because they’re looking into it.”

The 76ers and police had been in touch regarding the status of the investigation.

Oubre signed with the Sixers on Sept. 26 and had just moved into the neighborhood around the time he was injured.

Oubre said he’s “ready to hoop” and rejoin the 76ers (12-7) as they chase a top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Coach Nick Nurse said he would “probably fire him right back in there” against the Wizards.

