Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee.

A person with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press an MRI on Monday morning confirmed the injury.

The person told the AP on condition of anonymity because the club had yet to reveal the extent of the injury publicly.

Williams suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The seventh-year receiver had a catch for an 11-yard gain when the injury took place.

Surgery has not been scheduled since the swelling needs to go down.

Williams had seven receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown during the game. He had 19 catches for 249 yards and a touchdown this season.

Williams missed four games last season because of an ankle injury and then was sidelined for a playoff game after a back injury in the regular-season finale at Denver.

Keenan Allen is the Chargers’ top receiver, but Joshua Palmer and first-round pick Quentin Johnston will be expected to pick up the slack in Williams’ absence.

Allen set a single-game franchise record with 18 receptions for 215 yards in Sunday’s game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl