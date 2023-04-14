Rory McIlroy withdrawing from the RBC Heritage this week means he will forfeit $3 million from his Player Impact Program bonus.

The PGA Tour confirmed Friday that McIlroy, who received $9 million of his potential $12 million bonus in January, will not be getting the balance.

The PIP, which began two years ago, rewards players based on various metrics of their popularity. McIlroy finished second to Tiger Woods and stood to gain $12 million — 75% paid after the first week of the year, the remainder when they fulfilled obligations such as playing in all the designated events on the schedule.

Players were allowed to opt out of one. McIlroy missed the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. And then he withdrew from the RBC Heritage without giving a reason after missing the cut in the Masters.

His manager, Sean Flaherty, said in a text message only that McIlroy did not make any comment regarding Hilton Head and that he would next play the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow next month.

The PIP program is being cut in half to $50 million next, and players will not be required to play designated tournaments in 2024 to receive the bonus.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports