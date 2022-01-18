Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker ‘doing good’ after scary hit against LA Rams

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, bottom, is tended to after tackling Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES — As the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card round Monday night, Cardinals fans minds were with safety Budda Baker who was carted off the field.

Late in the third quarter, Baker went for a tackle on Rams running back Cam Akers who lowered his shoulder and clashed helmets with the safety.

Baker immediately went to the ground and did not get up.

According to Cardinals Senior VP of Communications Mark Dalton, Baker suffered a concussion but had movement and feeling in his extremities as he exited the field Monday night.

More on Budda Baker: Taken to hospital for further evalutaion Was alert & communicative Never lost feeling or movement per medical staff Mark Dalton tweet

At about 1:15 a.m. Central Time, Baker tweeted his condition and thanked everyone for praying for him.

“Thank you all for the prayers. I am doing good,” Baker wrote.

After the hit, Akers was seen taunting the two-time All-Pro safety while he lay on the ground. Disgruntled Cardinals fans took to social media to show their disapproval of the running back’s actions to which Akers responded saying he did not know he was hurt.

“Prayers up to Budda. I didn’t know he was hurt after the play but I have nothing but respect for him,” Akers wrote.

Baker and the Cardinals will now enter their offseason as the 34-11 loss to the Rams eliminated them from the playoffs.