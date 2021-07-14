Arraignment, plea hearing scheduled for Chiefs’ Frank Clark on gun possession charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark will face a judge in Los Angeles County in the middle of the NFL season.

A Los Angeles County Court clerk confirmed a judge set an Oct. 4 date for Clark’s arraignment and plea hearing Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors charged Clark with felony gun possession last week. The charge is the result of an arrest in Los Angeles on March 13.

Police said Clark and another man were pulled over for not displaying a front license plate. Officers noticed a firearm in a bag in the backseat and found two loaded guns.

Clark was arrested and later posted a $35,000 bail.

Clark was also arrested on June 20 in Los Angeles — his second arrest this offseason — after police said he was illegally in possession of a weapon.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said that officers pulled the Chiefs defensive end over for a vehicle code violation when they noticed a gun in his bag.

The 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, Los Angeles police told FOX4. Clark’s attorney Alex Spiro said the firearm belonged to a bodyguard. This June event remains under investigation.

The Chiefs have said they are aware of Clark’s situation, but have not commented.