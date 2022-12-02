KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting KC predicts a huge turnout for Saturday’s World Cup match between the United States and the Netherlands.

The official World Cup Watch Party will be held at the Power & Light District.

The KC Live! area opens at 7 a.m., a full two hours before the United States and Netherlands kick off for a spot in the Quarterfinals.

Admission to the watch party is free, but tickets are required and can be reserved online.

Organizers warn tickets do not guarantee entry, and fans hoping to attend need to show up early.

Entry to the watch party will be on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached.

Fans will also want to make sure to dress for the elements. Temperatures are expected to be around 25 degrees when the KC Live! area opens to fans around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Anyone who doesn’t want to deal with the frigid temperatures or the large crowd can also watch the USA-Netherlands match on FOX4, your home for the remainder of the World Cup matches. Saturday’s USA match is followed by Argentina-Australia on FOX4.

The Power & Light District said earlier this week it plans to show the Big 12 Championship football game between K-State and TCU following the U.S. World Cup match.

