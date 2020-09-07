As the Chiefs prepare for the season kickoff, there were some tough personnel decisions that had to be made

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Plenty of players got the bad news they did not make the initial 53-man roster, now many will still make the practice squad. There were still some tough calls to make, the deepest position was defensive line, and a former 2nd Round pick Breeland Speaks, did not make the cut.

“When you get behind the 8 ball in professional football it’s tough and when you get behind the 8 ball on a roster with a deep defensive line, it’s even tougher.” Chiefs General Manager, Brett Veach said.

Same thing goes for offensive playmakers, running back and wide receivers at the end made for a tough choice.

“It always comes down to special teams. Dave (Toub) talked about Marcus Kemp and the job that he did, he was one of the better special teams performers before he got hurt, he came back, credit to the kid, the kid worked his tail off. And Darwin was a guy that had the upper hand and held on to it.” Veach said.

Then there are some success stories from players with local ties, Yasir Durant of Mizzou, and Tershawn Wharton of Missouri S&T.

“We’re going to put an emphasis on putting in new guys at every phase and up the ante in regard to competition,” Veach said. “But so far these young guys have done a great job of working through what’s been a really unique offseason and handling that adversity and earning spots on the roster.”

But everything can be revisited and although Veach says he likes the cornerback room with Bashaud Breeland although there is concern there will be growing pains and lumps along the way with new players like L’Jarius Sneed, but if he wants to make a quick change, like bringing in veteran help late like Terrell Suggs last year, that process will be tough.

“These guys will have to go through 2 days of testing and once these guys clear waivers and they’re off the street it’s going to be three days,” Veach said. “You’re still going to have to make those moves, so for us and really for all teams, it’s going to be a delay in regard to how quickly those guys can get acclimated and get on the field.”

So, trust in who they must start. Veach has a history of being aggressive, but he will hold back for now.