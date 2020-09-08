B-2 stealth bomber from Whiteman AFB to fly over Arrowhead for Chiefs home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Super Bowl champions will have a special display in the sky this Thursday to kickoff the first game of the NFL season.

A B-2 stealth bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base will flyover Thursday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium against the Houston Texans.

The B-2 Spirit’s flyover is scheduled for approximately 7:23 p.m. so fans at the game should make sure they’re in their seats early.

The aircraft is operated by the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings at Whiteman AFB, which is located 45 miles east of Kansas City. Two ground crew pilots from the 393rd Bomb Squadron will be on-site for support of the flyover.