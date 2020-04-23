Backyard Sports: Dialing it up from downtown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While we await the return of live sports, FOX4 Sports is highlighting your athletic endeavors and feats at home in a new segment called Backyard Sports! On Wednesday, the Reed family is featured with not one, but two mammoth long-range shots.

Dad Dennis from the front yard, over the house, over the cars and nothing but net. Then son Jake follows suit with a driveway dagger to complete a pair of Hail Mary hook shots over the house.

We want to see your highlights! Hit the button below that says “Submit Photo or Video”, leave as much information as you’re comfortable with that’ll help us describe the submission, and you may see it featured on air and online!