Backyard Sports: Shoot it from the rooftops!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While we await the return of live sports, FOX4 Sports is highlighting your athletic endeavors and feats at home in a segment called Backyard Sports!

Tuesday features a double dose of daggers from above the porch. Nicole told FOX4 her son begged her to get on the roof and show off his skills. The young man tickles the twine with the basketball and then fires a spinning spiral into the net. That’s porch perfection, people!

