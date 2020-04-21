Backyard Sports: Tony Gonzalez shows he’s still got it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While we await the return of live sports, FOX4 Sports is highlighting your athletic endeavors and feats at home in a new segment called Backyard Sports! On Tuesday, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to join his old quarterback Tom Brady.

Gronk’s comeback inspired Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez to take to Twitter and show that he’s got what it takes to make his own comeback, dreaming along with Kansas City fans about what it’d be like to join forces with Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce. More than just a dream, the video shows that Gonzalez still has some impressive moves and technique.

We want to see your highlights! Hit the button below that says “Submit Photo or Video”, leave as much information as you’re comfortable with that’ll help us describe the submission, and you may see it featured on air and online!