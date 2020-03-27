Royals top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. with the ‘Swing and Swoosh’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While we await the return of live sports, FOX4 Sports is highlighting your athletic endeavors and feats at home in a new segment called Backyard Sports! This submission comes from Kansas City Royals top prospect Bobby Witt Jr., who shows off some two-sport ability from the baseball tee to the basketball hoop

Catch me on The Ocho playing BASEketball pic.twitter.com/qwvEzXJZ2M — Bobby Witt Jr (@BwittJr) March 24, 2020

We want to see your highlights! Hit the button below that says "Submit Photo or Video", leave as much information as you're comfortable with that'll help us describe the submission, and you may see it featured on air and online!