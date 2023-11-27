KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heart over height. That is the perfect way to describe Barstow alum Jacob Gilyard, who recently earned an NBA starting nod with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gilyard earned his first starting opportunity on Nov. 10 against the Utah Jazz. He has also started in six other games, including the Grizzlies’ last three matchups.

In fact, he scored a career-high 14 points against the Utah Jazz in his first starting opportunity.

The Kansas City native is also the second shortest player on an NBA roster at 5’9, right behind Kansas State alum Markquis Nowell, who is 5’7.

Gilyard is currently on a two-way contract with the Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle, but the Grizzlies have needed his service due to Ja Morant serving his 25-game suspension and injuries to the point guard position.

On the season, he is averaging 4.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 41% from three in 13 games.

He had a decorated high school and college career, winning the DiRenna Award as the top player in the Kansas City area in 2017 and setting the NCAA steals record during his time at Richmond.

He also led the G-League in assists during the 2022-23 season. Gilyard is certainly making the most of his opportunity.