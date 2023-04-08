KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Barstow High School alum Jacob Gilyard will be getting an NBA opportunity with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gilyard signed a two-way deal with the Grizzlies, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He played in 31 games for the Grizzlies G-League affiliate, Memphis Hustle.

He averaged 8.3 points, 9.7 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 41% from three and led the G-League in assists.

During his time at Barstow, he won the Direnna Award—awarded to the best basketball player in the Kansas City area—during his senior season.

Gilyard spent five years at Richmond where he became the NCAA Division I all-time steals leader and led the Spiders to an upset win over 5-seed Iowa in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The Grizzlies have one game left in the regular season and will be the second seed going into the NBA Playoffs.