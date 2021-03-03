Benedictine softball etches name in the NAIA record books

ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine softball plated 21 runs in one inning, en route to a 25-6 win over Avila on Sunday.

Those 21 runs set a new NAIA record, for most runs scored in a single inning by a softball team. The previous record was 17.

On Sunday, @Raven_Softball scored 21 runs in the third inning of their 25-6 win over Avila. That set a new single-inning NAIA record previous set with 18 runs. Check out the highlights at https://t.co/WkI4qZN6As pic.twitter.com/fiwxVMlXRr — Raven Athletics (@ravenathletics) March 2, 2021

“It was almost a little bit of a surprise. I’ve had a lot of coaches reach out to me saying, ‘Hey, how did that happen? What was that story line like?’” Benedictine head coach Paul Hunt said.

The Ravens were down 5-3 in the 3rd inning, and got the bats going after an Abby Pressgrove grand slam.

“We ended up having 11 different people on base, 16 different players went to the plate during that inning. It was really insane,” Hunt said. “What I was really happy with them is it didn’t feel like such a crazy feat in the moment. I think all of our players were very driven in a ‘What’s next?’”

Benedictine earned themselves a series sweep over Avila thanks to their performance at the plate. Coach Hunt credits his team’s victory to what the Ravens did right, not what the Eagles did wrong.

“I know it probably doesn’t sound like it when we score 21 in an inning, but they’ve got a great group over there,” Hunt said. “I don’t think it was so much of what they weren’t being able to do, as compared to what our offense was able to do.”