CINCINNATI, Ohio. — Cincinnati Bengals safety Jesse Bates was issued a $50,000 fine by the NFL on Saturday for allegedly faking an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

Bates abruptly fell down and appeared to grab his hamstring in the back of their own endzone late in the second quarter while Bengals players subbing into the game and the Chiefs had 1st & goal.

The Chiefs would end up scoring on the drive and Bates would come back into the game. The Bengals would end up winning the game 27-24.

Bates will appeal the fine.