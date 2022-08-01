IRVINE, Texas — The Big 12 has renewed their rivalry with the Big East for another two seasons!

The Big 12-Big East battle will got through the 2024-2025 seasons after starting the rivalry in the 2019-2020 season.

With each conference adding members in the coming years, they will increase to 11 matchups every seasons.

In 2022, the defending NCAA champion Kansas Jayhawks will host Seton Hall and Kansas State will travel to Butler.

Nov. 29 – Baylor at Marquette

Nov. 30 – Providence at TCU

Nov. 30 – Georgetown at Texas Tech

Nov. 30 – Kansas State at Butler

Dec. 1 – Creighton at Texas

Dec. 1 – Oklahoma State at Connecticut

Dec. 1 – Seton Hall at Kansas

Dec. 3 – Oklahoma at Villanova

Dec. 3 – West Virginia at Xavier

Dec. 4 – St. John’s at Iowa State

The home teams will choose the venue of their respective matchups throughout the alliance.