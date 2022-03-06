KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Men’s Big 12 Championship Tournament is scheduled to tip off in Kansas City Wednesday evening.

The tournament is expected to be back to normal following the last two-years of pandemic-related play.

The 2022 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship bracket was released Saturday night after KU and Baylor each wrapped up regular season play.

Wednesday

The first game will take place at T-Mobile Center between the No. 8 Kansas State Wildcats and No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers. The game is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 6 p.m.

There is only one game on the first day of the tournament since Oklahoma State is serving a post-season ban.

Thursday

Thursday will feature four games.

The first is scheduled to tipoff at 11:30 a.m. between No. 4 Texas and No. 5 TCU.

At 2 p.m. No. 1 Kansas will play the winner of the K-State/West Virginia game Wednesday night.

Then at 6 p.m. No. 2 Baylor will play No. 7 Oklahoma.

The nightcap puts No. 3 Texas Tech against No. 6 Iowa State at 8:30 p.m.

Friday

In the semifinals, the winner of Thursday’s Texas/TCU game will play the winner of the Kansas game at 6 p.m.

At 8:30 p.m. the winner of the Baylor/Oklahoma game faces the winner of the Texas Tech/Iowa State game.

Saturday

The last two teams will play in the championship finals at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Single-session tickets are available for the Championship, but must be purchased online. Prices start at $30 per session.

The Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship also takes place in Kansas City starting March 10. The games are played at Municipal Auditorium, which is down the street from T-Mobile Center.

There are all kinds of events planned for fans attending the Championship Tournament. The full list can be viewed online.

