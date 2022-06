IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 Conference named it’s next Commissioner.

The league’s Board of Directors announced Brett Yormark as the fifth Commissioner in the Big 12’s history.

Yormark comes to the Big 12 from Roc Nation where he served as chief operating officer and co-CEO.

He graduated from Indiana University and began his sports career in 1988, in the ticket office for the New Jersey Nets. Working his way up, Yormark was named CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center in 2005.

Yormark’s first day with the Big 12 is expected to be August 1.

“Thank you to the Big 12 Board, the ADs, the student-athletes, the whole Conference for giving me a chance to support what they all do,” Brett Yormark, new Big 12 Commissioner, said. “I’m here to listen, learn, find ways to add value, add resources and try to help shine a light on the importance of college athletics. I look forward to leveraging my experience and network alongside our presidents, chancellors and athletic directors to shape the future of the Big 12 brand and emphasize our collective strengths.”

The conference announced in April that Bob Bowlsby would transition to a new interim role with the Conference.

Yormark’s initial contract is five years.

That means he will oversee Brigham Young University, University of Central Florida, University of Cincinnati and University of Houston enter the conference in the Summer of 2023.



The current Big 12 membership includes Baylor University, Iowa State University, Kansas State University, Oklahoma State University, Texas Christian University, Texas Tech University, University of Kansas, University of Oklahoma, University of Texas and West Virginia University.

