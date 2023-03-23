NEW YORK — The Big 12 Conference gets ready to invade the Big Apple, and it’s not just because of Thursday’s K-State game.

The Big 12 used the opportunity to announce a new partnership with Rucker Park. The New York park is considered the birthplace of streetball.

The conference plans to hold men’s and women’s summer exhibition games at the park. The plan still needs the approval of the NCAA.

The Big 12 also committed to host youth clinics at the park for kids in 6th grade and lower. The clinics will be led by head coaches from the men’s and women’s Big 12 basketball programs.

“Rucker Park is one of the great landmarks in basketball and is a cultural icon – we are excited to be able to bring Big 12 Basketball to its court,” Brett Yormark, Big 12 Commissioner, said. “We are committed to growing the Conference’s footprint in a variety of ways, and we want kids across New York City to experience Big 12 Basketball first-hand.”

Four members of the Kansas State men’s basketball team are from New York City. Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Tykei Greene, Ismael Massoud, and Markquis Nowell will face Michigan State in Madison Square Garden Thursday evening.