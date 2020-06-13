Big 12 extends agreement to keep men’s, women’s basketball tournaments in KC through 2025

A general view of the court as Big Twelve Tournament games are cancelled at the Sprint Center on March 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After this year’s tournaments were canceled, Kansas City will get another year to host the men’s and women’s Big 12 Basketball championships.

The conference announced they have agreed to extend their contract with Kansas City through 2025, a one-year extension of previous plans.

The Sprint Center will continue to host the men’s championship, and women’s tournament will be held at Municipal Auditorium.

Kansas City has been a frequent host for both the men’s and women’s championships since they first began in 1997.

The men’s tournament has been held in Kansas City every year since 2010, and the women’s tournament was set to return in 2020 — until the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event. The men’s championship played only two games before conference leaders shut it down.

“With the plans we had in place to celebrate the men’s and women’s basketball championships being back to together in Kansas City, the 2020 Big 12 Basketball Championships were poised to be especially exciting,“ said Kathy Nelson, president & CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission.

“The unfortunate cancellation of those events due to COVID-19 definitely left our community wanting more. We are excited and grateful that the Big 12 Conference has decided to extend our agreement to host both the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships through 2025.”

“We were all looking forward to having our basketball championships back together in Kansas City in 2020,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement.

“While the pandemic didn’t allow that to happen, this extension provides an additional year for our institutions and fans to take part in the Big 12 basketball atmosphere that has become synonymous with Kansas City.”