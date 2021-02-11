Big 12 football schedule released, Baylor at Kansas for league opener

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 19: Delarrin Turner-Yell #32 of the Oklahoma Sooners holds the Big 12 trophy after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones 27-21 in the 2020 Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 has released their conference schedule for their 25th season.

Baylor will visit Kansas in the league opener on Sept. 18 and the rest of the conference will begin play on Sept. 25.

The Jayhawks are coming off a winless season in 2020 and head coach Les Miles will continue his efforts to turn the program around.

The Kansas State Wildcats did not qualify for a bowl game in 2020 after going 4-6 overall. Their first taste of Big 12 action will come on the road in Stillwater, OK as they face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 25.

After an upset victory in 2020, the Wildcats will host the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 2. “Farmageddon” (K-State vs Iowa State) is set for Oct. 16 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and the “Sunflower Showdown” between KU and KSU kicks off on Nov. 6 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS.

The “Red River Rivalry” will be played on Oct. 9.

Full Schedule

Sept. 18 –

Baylor at Kansas

Sept. 25 –

Iowa State at Baylor

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

West Virginia at Oklahoma

Texas Tech at Texas

Oct. 2 –

Baylor at Oklahoma State

Kansas at Iowa State

Oklahoma at Kansas State

Texas at TCU

Texas Tech at West Virginia

Oct. 9 –

West Virginia at Baylor

Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas)

TCU at Texas Tech

Oct. 16 –

Iowa State at Kansas State

Texas Tech at Kansas

TCU at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at Texas

Oct. 23 –

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

Oklahoma at Kansas

Kansas State at Texas Tech

West Virginia at TCU

Oct. 30 –

Texas at Baylor

Iowa State at West Virginia

Kansas at Oklahoma State

TCU at Kansas State

Texas Tech at Oklahoma

Nov. 6 –

Baylor at TCU

Texas at Iowa State

Kansas State at Kansas

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

Nov. 13 –

Oklahoma at Baylor

Iowa State at Texas Tech

Kansas at Texas

West Virginia at Kansas State

TCU at Oklahoma State

Nov. 20 –

Baylor at Kansas State

Iowa State at Oklahoma

Kansas at TCU

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Texas at West Virginia

Nov. 27 –

Texas Tech at Baylor

TCU at Iowa State

West Virginia at Kansas

Kansas State at Texas

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State