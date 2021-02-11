Big 12 football schedule released, Baylor at Kansas for league opener

IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 has released their conference schedule for their 25th season.
Baylor will visit Kansas in the league opener on Sept. 18 and the rest of the conference will begin play on Sept. 25.
The Jayhawks are coming off a winless season in 2020 and head coach Les Miles will continue his efforts to turn the program around.
The Kansas State Wildcats did not qualify for a bowl game in 2020 after going 4-6 overall. Their first taste of Big 12 action will come on the road in Stillwater, OK as they face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 25.
After an upset victory in 2020, the Wildcats will host the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 2. “Farmageddon” (K-State vs Iowa State) is set for Oct. 16 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and the “Sunflower Showdown” between KU and KSU kicks off on Nov. 6 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS.
The “Red River Rivalry” will be played on Oct. 9.
Full Schedule
Sept. 18 –
Baylor at Kansas
Sept. 25 –
Iowa State at Baylor
Kansas State at Oklahoma State
West Virginia at Oklahoma
Texas Tech at Texas
Oct. 2 –
Baylor at Oklahoma State
Kansas at Iowa State
Oklahoma at Kansas State
Texas at TCU
Texas Tech at West Virginia
Oct. 9 –
West Virginia at Baylor
Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas)
TCU at Texas Tech
Oct. 16 –
Iowa State at Kansas State
Texas Tech at Kansas
TCU at Oklahoma
Oklahoma State at Texas
Oct. 23 –
Oklahoma State at Iowa State
Oklahoma at Kansas
Kansas State at Texas Tech
West Virginia at TCU
Oct. 30 –
Texas at Baylor
Iowa State at West Virginia
Kansas at Oklahoma State
TCU at Kansas State
Texas Tech at Oklahoma
Nov. 6 –
Baylor at TCU
Texas at Iowa State
Kansas State at Kansas
Oklahoma State at West Virginia
Nov. 13 –
Oklahoma at Baylor
Iowa State at Texas Tech
Kansas at Texas
West Virginia at Kansas State
TCU at Oklahoma State
Nov. 20 –
Baylor at Kansas State
Iowa State at Oklahoma
Kansas at TCU
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
Texas at West Virginia
Nov. 27 –
Texas Tech at Baylor
TCU at Iowa State
West Virginia at Kansas
Kansas State at Texas
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State