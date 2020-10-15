Watch: All 12 Playbook: Kansas still searching for first win of season

All 12 Playbook streams every Thursday at 3:30/2:30c.

This week’s All 12 Playbook features a light schedule, with just one game this weekend as Kansas visits West Virginia.

We’ll talk with WDAF’s Harold Kuntz about the slow start from the Jayhawks, the status of head coach Les Miles after testing positive for COVID-19, and KU’s attempt to end a long losing streak on the road in the Big 12.

We’ll also look back on last weekend, which included a thrilling four-overtime finish in the Red River Rivalry.

Dylan Buckingham of KFOR has a report on Oklahoma’s much-needed win, while Roger Wallace of KXAN in Austin has the Longhorns’ story after back-to-back defeats.

We’ll also check in on the two surprising teams atop the league standings.

Pete Francis of KSNT reports on the challenges facing Kansas State, while Mark Freund of WHO has the latest on Iowa State.

Brian Brinkley hosts All 12 Playbook each, live-streaming at 2:30 pm central time every Thursday, with reports on all ten Big 12 football teams.