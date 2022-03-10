KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite snow covering Kansas City on Thursday, the Power & Light District says events for Big 12 fans remain on schedule.

Only West Virginia has cancelled their pep rally that was scheduled at 11 a.m. ahead of their matchup with KU.

“Our team is actively removing snow and treating sidewalks throughout the Power & Light District. We have had the heaters on all morning in the KC Live! Block, warming it up so it’s ready to welcome guests when we open at 9am,” Rachel Waller with the Power & Light District said.

With Power & Light opening early, restaurants and bars will also be open to welcome guests for an inside experience.

Waller said all but one of the pep rallies for Big 12 teams ahead of their matchups are still on schedule.

TCU – 9:45 a.m.

Kansas – 10:35 a.m.

West Virginia – Cancelled

Texas Tech – 4:55 p.m.

Iowa State – 5:20 p.m.

Even with the weather, officials expect a large turnout for the tournament.