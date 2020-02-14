Big changes for the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020

Daytona Beach, FL – The 2020 version of The Daytona 500 kicks off a season full of changes. The first noticeable change is the name of the cup series, it is now known as the NASCAR Cup Series. The series has four premier partners that will be featured throughout the year, Busch Beer, Coca-Cola, GEICO and Xfinity.

The second noticeable change is the cup series schedule. The Brickyard 400 is now on July 5th, the two Pocono races are now on back to back days on the last weekend of June with shorter distances and the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona now is the final elimination race for the playoffs.

Every year you have drivers moving to a new team, this year is no exception:

Chris Buescher moves from No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing to No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing

Matt DiBenedetto moves from No. No. 95 Leavine Family Racing to No. 21 Wood Brothers

Joey Gase moves from Motorsports Business Management to Rick Ware Racing

Daniel Saurez released from Stewart-Haas, moves to No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. moves from No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing to #47 at JTG Daugherty Racing

The changes were demotions, promotions or lateral moves, we will have to see which of the changes work out this season.

Now probably the biggest story of the 2020 season is the retirement of seven-time-champion Jimmie Johnson. Johnson and the No. 48 team dominated the cup series for years from 2006 until 2016 winning five championships in a row from 2006 to 2010. The last three years have been the least productive years of his career with only 3 wins in 20017 and no wins in 2018 or 2019. The No. 48 team will be working hard this season to break the winless streak and get Jimmie Johnson to victory lane this season.

