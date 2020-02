On Sunday’s live pre-race special of Countdown to Daytona, co-hosts Dan Lucas and Kevin Connolly are joined by Daytona 500 driver Brendan Gaughan, who will be suiting up for NASCAR’s most prestigious race in the #62 car, to help breakdown the field vying for racing history!

The show begins right here on this app or website at 11 a.m. You can watch the Daytona 500 on FOX4 with FOX Sports’ coverage beginning at noon ahead of the green flag dropping at 1:30 p.m.