Logano and Byron win the duels, the field is set for the Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Joey Logano and William Byron will fill out the second row for Sunday’s Daytona 500 after winning the duel races on Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway.

Logano picked up the win in the first duel of the night on a last lap pass to go on and pick up the victory. Logano led for 22 laps and was able to avoid a lap 30 crash that ended the hopes of Daniel Saurez racing his way into the Daytona 500.

Ryan Blaney and Saurez got together when Saurez attempted to squeeze in between Blaney’s No. 12 on the outside and the No. 2 car of Brad Keselowski at the bottom, there was just not enough room. Saurez was into the outside wall, head on, destroying his car and his chances of getting into the 500.

“There was not communication,” Saurez said. “The 2 car all of a sudden started to slow down, and obviously it was either wreck him or go to the right, and I thought the 12 car was going to give me a little more room, obviously he didn’t.”

William Byron held off his teammate, Jimmie Johnson, to pick up the victory in the second duel. Byron did have a little help from Kurt Busch. Byron and Busch were able to get passed the No. 4 of Kevin Harvick with a strong run with three laps to go to take the lead.

“We just did a great job of working together. Kurt was a great pusher and great helper.” Byron said.

With all the preliminaries out of the way it is time to go racing. All the action kicks off Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. right here on Fox 4.









