The Daytona 500 kicks off the 2020 racing season

Daytona Beach, FL — Here we are at the first points race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup season and here’s hoping that the 500 is a little cleaner than the Busch Clash last weekend.

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. is on the pole and will lead the field to the green flag on Sunday and may just have a shot at a victory on Sunday. The only two wins of his career came at Daytona and Talladega in 2017. Stenhouse has moved to a new team this year, but he turned a fast lap in qualifying of 194.58 mph and will be fast on Sunday.

Joining Stenhouse on the front row is Alex Bowman in the no. 88 Valvoline Chevrolet. He does have one pole in the 2018 at the Daytona 500, but his best finish in seven starts is a 10th place finish in the July 2018 race at Daytona. He is fast and will have plenty of teammates close by to help and his finish, as well as every other driver, will depend on his ability to stay out of trouble.

If there is a sentimental favorite to win this year’s Daytona 500 it is Jimmie Johnson. This will be his last 500 and he would love to break his winless streak and pick up his third Daytona 500 victory. His No. 48 Chevrolet was fast in qualifying we will have to wait and see if that will transition into speed on Sunday.

No matter who the winner is on Sunday, the Daytona 500, is the one race that will stick with a driver for their entire career and beyond. just ask Derrike Cope, Trevor Bayne, Ward Burton, Jamie McMurray and Michael Waltrip. They will forever be known as a Daytona 500 winners.