LAWRENCE, Kan. — The “Rock Chalk Jayhawk” chant echoed across Massachusetts for another weekend. This time to honor the 2022 Men’s Basketball National Championship team.

The celebration wasn’t all about this team’s success. There was also a subtle tribute to the long success of the program, which many fans may have missed during the excitement.

Head coach Bill Self brought up the rear of the parade.

Unlike his players, he rode along the parade route in a classic Corvette Stingray. The car included a tribute with it as moved through the parade. It’s front license plate carrying the reminder, 88/08/22, marking the program’s last three NCAA Men’s Basketball National Titles.

Bill Self riding in the same car Larry Brown rode in in ‘88. #kubball pic.twitter.com/j2vqrxjPKe — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 10, 2022

The car itself is also entwined in Jayhawks history.

The Stingray is the same car Larry Brown rode in for the parade following the program’s Championship win in 1988. Self also rode in it during the 2008 parade, according to the university.

The car carried pictures of both Brown in 1988 and Self in 2008 as it drove down Massachusetts with a National Champion Coach for a third time.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.