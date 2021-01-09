Bills hold on to defeat Colts; Chiefs wait to find out divisional opponent

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen (17) celebrates with teammate Stefon Diggs (14), Dion Dawkins (73), and Zack Moss (20) after connecting with Diggs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO — For the first time this season, the Buffalo Bills played in front of a home crowd of lucky fans who were able to witness history.

Quarterback Josh Allen led the Bills to the franchise’s first playoff win since 1995.

The No. 2 seed Bills held on to defeat the No. 7 seed Indianapolis Colts 27-24 in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Allen threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown as well.

For the Colts, Philip Rivers threw for 309 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Waiting in next round are the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs who paid close attention to this matchup in case of the upset.

An Indianapolis victory would have meant a matchup with the defending Super Bowl champs in the divisional round, as they would be the lowest remaining seed.

Many national outlets have elevated the Bills as the biggest threat to dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC.

Now, the Chiefs will wait for the results of the remaining AFC matchups; No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers vs No. 6 Cleveland Browns and No. 4 Tennessee Titans vs. No. 5 Baltimore Ravens. Both will be played on Sunday.

If Cleveland upsets Pittsburgh, they would travel to Arrowhead to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

If Pittsburgh wins, Kansas City would face the winner between the Titans and the Ravens.