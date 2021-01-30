Bills Josh Allen receives $15,000 fine for flicking ball at Alex Okafor

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tosses the ball towards Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (57) after being sacked during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been fined $15,000 for flicking the ball at the head of Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor during the AFC Championship game, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

#Bills QB Josh Allen was fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for flicking the ball at #Chiefs DE Alex Okafor’s head and touching off the fourth-quarter kerfuffle in last week’s AFC title game. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2021

In the fourth quarter of the game, Allen took a sack and while on the ground, flicked the football, hitting Okafor who then came to confront Allen. The action caused pushing and shoving and required referee intervention before play could continue.

#Bills G Jon Feliciano and #Bills T Dion Dawkins were each fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for their role in a fourth-quarter deal last week, both shoving Alex Okafor away. https://t.co/vrnylyRKB5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2021

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Bills guard Jon Feliciano and tackled Dion Dawkins have also received $10,000 fines for their role and for defending their quarterback by shoving Okafor.

No Chiefs players have been fined as of yet for their roles in the incident.