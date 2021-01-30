Bills Josh Allen receives $15,000 fine for flicking ball at Alex Okafor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been fined $15,000 for flicking the ball at the head of Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor during the AFC Championship game, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.
In the fourth quarter of the game, Allen took a sack and while on the ground, flicked the football, hitting Okafor who then came to confront Allen. The action caused pushing and shoving and required referee intervention before play could continue.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Bills guard Jon Feliciano and tackled Dion Dawkins have also received $10,000 fines for their role and for defending their quarterback by shoving Okafor.
No Chiefs players have been fined as of yet for their roles in the incident.