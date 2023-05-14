KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bishop Miege alum and former Mizzou defensive end Shane Ray is back in the NFL after signing with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Ray was selected 23rd overall in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He spent four seasons with the team, tallying 14 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while also winning a Super Bowl, where he forced a fumble in that game.

During the 2016 season, he finished with eight sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, returning one of them for a touchdown.

He has not played in the NFL since 2018, but has spent time in the CFL with Toronto Argonauts. He finished the 2022 season with six sacks and two forced fumbles.

Ray was invited to the Bills rookie minicamp before signing with them the next day. He will to make the most of his opportunity as he returns to the NFL.