Blue Springs South sophomore golfer earns first hole-in-one

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A sophomore golfer at Blue Springs South hit her first career hole-in-one on a par-3 at the Jaguar Invitational Tuesday.

Stephanie Giron stepped onto the tee box with an iron at Lakewood Oaks Country Club and hit an on target shot to the green.

At first, she thought she just hit a great shot toward the pin, and moments later Giron found out the ball went in the hole and started celebrating.

The sophomore and everyone watching were excited to see her highlight moment.

Giron and the varsity girls took third in the tournament. Junior Maya McVey took second individually.