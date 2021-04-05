Blue Springs standout Jada Williams commits to UCLA

We’ve covered Jada Williams rise even before high school, and now one of the top sophomore prospects in the nation has a huge weight of her shoulders.

“I chose to continue my journey .. at UCLA. 4’s up baby!” Williams said. “Man, if you ever were a high school athlete, the process is definitely stressful and just to know that I know so early and I can just let go and just live my high school career and AAU and just be stress free.”

In a video from local filmmaker Adrian Herrera, Williams went through her journey.

“I wanted a lot more people to know that this was more than basketball to me. The turnout was definitely more than I ever dreamed. It was super dope,” Williams said.

All the highs, snd the low’s, and overcoming the obstacles. But now she’s made her choice to head to Los Angeles. A decision with her grandfather in mind.

“When my Pop Pop passed away a couple years ago I promised him I would choose a school that wasn’t just the best fit for me on the court but off the court as well and I’m using my faith and UCLA’s not afraid to let people know that that’s what they believe in and that’s what they stand for and I stand for the same things so why not?” Williams said.

Williams says she’ll play with some friends that are commits for the Bruins and while one dream has come true.

“Like Kobe and my Pop Pop always said just work hard and you’re going to find a way to get to where you want. Your dreams are always going to come true,” Williams said.

There’s still plenty left to accomplish in her high school career.

“Making the McDonald’s All-American game, that’s a huge goal, making the USA team, that’s coming up this summer. Jordan Brand Classic and winning state is a huge one for me,” Williams said.