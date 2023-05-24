CLEVELAND, Ohio — Major League Baseball has recently had a number of interactions with animals.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen accidentally killed a bird with a warmup throw before a game on May 17, a squirrel invaded a New York Yankees game on Tuesday and that’s just a few of the instances.

One more incident featured Blue Valley and Kansas State alum Will Brennan, who plays right field for the Cleveland Guardians.

On Monday, Brennan hit a bird on one of his base hits against the Chicago White Sox.

After the game, Brennan gave a lighthearted apology to PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

“An unfortunate sacrifice,” Brennan said about the incident that saw the Guardians win 3-0.

On Tuesday, Brennan gave the ultimate homage to the late bird by hitting a home run against the White Sox and putting his thumbs together for a bird celebration.

“RIP lil buddy,” he said after the home run.

Cleveland drafted the 25-year-old in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft, and he made his major league debut last season against Chicago in September.

Brennan is batting .213 with an on base percentage of .252 and an OPS of .558 so far this season.