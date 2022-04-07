AUGUSTA, Ga. — Blue Valley North grad Harry Higgs finished -1 after his first-ever round at the Masters.

“There’s nowhere else in our game like this place,” Higgs said in an interview on Masters.com. “Magnolia Lane was unbelievable. Yes, it’s just a road with trees, but you know what that road leads to.”

Higgs earned his ticket to the tournament after finishing tied for fourth at the 2021 PGA Championship.

Paired with fellow American golfers Brian Harman and Stewart Cink, Higgs teed off his debut round at 8:36 a.m.

With his younger brother Alex as his caddie, Higgs opened his Augusta National account with a bogey on the first hole, followed by three straight birdies.

Higgs led all golfers for a majority of the front-9 before consecutive bogeys in Amen Corner on the 11th and 12th dropped him from the top of the leaderboard.

He recovered with a birdie on the 14th and finished with pars on holes 15 through 18 to finish -1 overall.