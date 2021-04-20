Blue Valley Northwest basketball standout signs with Oklahoma

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One of Kansas City metro’s top boy’s basketball players, Blue Valley Northwest standout, Alston Mason, is heading to the Big 12 Conference.

The 6’1″ guard signed with Oklahoma last week, becoming Coach Porter Moser’s first signee.

“Obviously it’s very important to him and to me, knowing that I’m his first signee. So there’s a lot of expectations for me. I’m excited to get there and get started,” Mason said.

Mason said Oklahoma wasn’t on his radar until Moser was hired as head coach at Oklahoma in early April.

Moser spent the last 10 seasons as the man in charge of Loyola Chicago’s program. Moser recruited Mason while in Chicago.

Mason joins a long list of former Blue Valley Northwest Huskies who’ve continued their basketball careers collegiately.

He names Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson, both who suited up for the Huskies, as big influences.

“I talk to all of them all the time. They always tell me how much of a difference it is from high school to college, how I need to get prepared for that.”

"@AlstonMason is an extremely dynamic playmaker in transition, has terrific court vision and can score at all three levels….He's grown up in a culture that has made him wired to win." – @PorterMoser #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Xa3CWbUk8Z — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) April 15, 2021

Mason will be in Norman soon as he begins summer workouts with his team, and he hopes to compete for playing time right away.

“ I want to come in be a leader, make a positive impact right away. Obviously try to get to win a national championship , that’s obviously the biggest goal,” Mason said.

The three-star recruit says he chose Oklahoma over New Mexico State, Wichita State, Kansas State and Nebraska.