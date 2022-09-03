DETROIT, Mich.— It was an exciting day for Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals in their 12-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

In the win, Witt Jr. was able to accomplish a historic feat, as he became the fifth rookie in MLB history with 20 homeruns and 20 stolen bases in the same season.

Witt made it happen in the top of the third, hitting a three-run homer, giving the Royals a 4-1 lead.

The Royals were able to break the game open in the fifth inning after a Kyle Isbel grand-slam put the Royals up 9-1.

MJ Melendez would add extra icing on the cake as he hit a solo homer in the sixth. He had himself a solid day, also notching an RBI single in the fourth.

Jonathan Heasley (3-7) had a quality start on the mound. He would go seven innings with two runs, eight hits, two walks and two Ks. He would also be credited with the win.

The Royals will look to snatch the series victory against the Tigers on Sunday, September 3 at 12:40 p.m. CT.