LAS VEGAS — Patrick Mahomes and his playing partner, Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen participated in the 6th edition of “The Match,” a televised Golf Match at The Wynn in Las Vegas. But the “Old Heads” of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers won the 12-hole match 1 Up in a ‘shamble’ format.

The quarterbacks were expected to have some trash talk and they didn’t waste any chance to have some good natured jokes against even their own teammates. Mahomes, when asked what their teammates biggest fear is, said “A coin toss”, in regards to the Bills losing the coin toss in the AFC Divisional game that the Chiefs won in overtime.

Before the 1st Tee shot, Patrick Mahomes was introduced as the only quarterback not sacked by (‘The Match’ commentator and Cardinals Defensive End JJ Watt). Mahomes mentioned that he hoped to keep it that way, but Watt said “No promises.” Watt and the Cardinals face Mahomes and the Chiefs Week 1 of the NFL season.

Throughout the Match, all four had time where they’re drives were well right or left of the fairway. Case in point on the 2nd Hole when Mahomes had a wayward drive. Brady and Mahomes went 2 up after the two holes in the 12 hole competition.

But, Patrick Mahomes and his playing partner settled in afterward and by Hole 5 they had evened the match. Mahomes at one point after an approach saying “I prepared my whole life for this moment, actually. Not the Super Bowl. This.”

Mahomes did start to take control afterward, with the help of some Coors Light. Even his playing partner admitted Mahomes was playing well, saying “I feel like I’ve been carried by Pat all day.” And added after The Match “Pat went absolutely unconscious there for a few holes.” Mahomes had an incredible approach on the 8th hole and made birdie. He also won the long distance drive contest with a drive of 318 yards.

After the 9th hole, Mahomes and Allen were 1 Up, but entering the final hole, both teams were even. On the final hole, Rodgers landed his tee shot closest to the hole. Despite a fantastic effort from Josh Allen from a long putt, Rodgers made the final putt to win the match.

All four were playing for the charity, Feeding America.